Bum comparison, Cayetano blasted

“The delusions of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano know no bounds, as he compared their so-called ‘struggle’ in the Senate to that of Senator Ninoy Aquino’s fight against the Marcos Sr. dictatorship,” ATOM said in a statement.

Recent tensions in the Senate over leadership disputes and the handling of the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Parallel drawn

Cayetano, who has been among the senators questioning moves related to the impeachment proceedings, recently drew parallels between the criticism directed at senators and the persecution Aquino faced during the Marcos regime.

ATOM rejected the comparison, arguing that Aquino fought against “fascism, corruption and the lack of accountability” — values that the group said were being undermined by politicians now seeking to invoke his legacy.

“It is ironic that this camp, after having endorsed and danced for the Marcoses in 2022, now tries to present itself as Ninoy’s heirs,” the group said. “You are not Ninoy’s heirs — you are enemies of the values he represents.”

The group further accused Cayetano and his allies of helping block the constitutional process surrounding Duterte’s impeachment trial.

“Your continued violation of the law, your hunger for power, and your efforts to block the constitutional course of the impeachment trial only demonstrate that you are undeserving of comparison with Ninoy and those who fought against the dictatorship,” it said.