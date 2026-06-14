BAIC gains ground

BAIC also reported early demand for the newly launched B40e Trailmaster rEV. The electrified off-road model sold out in its first month, based on company figures. The result points to buyer interest in vehicles that combine electric drive with off-road capability.

The company said the figures show a shift in how local buyers view hybrid and electric vehicles. Electrified models are no longer seen only as niche choices. More motorists now look at them as practical options for city use, family trips and longer drives.

BAIC Philippines also saw stronger activity during the 10th Philippine International Motor Show. The company recorded more than 35 percent higher sales compared with its previous participation at the Manila International Auto Show.

The brand is distributed in the country by UAAGI Auto Inc., under the UAAGI Auto Group. BAIC said the group’s dealership network has helped support its growth in key markets.

BAIC Philippines currently has 17 dealerships nationwide. The company said its wider retail presence gives buyers more access to its SUVs, crossovers and electrified models.

Aftersales support is also part of the company’s push. Customers have access to trained technicians, genuine parts and service support through UAAGI Auto Group’s network.

This is important for a brand that continues to build trust in a market where buyers often look closely at long-term ownership costs.

BAIC Philippines said it will continue to expand its dealer network and strengthen its lineup. The company is also moving ahead with its electrified mobility plans as more brands compete in the hybrid and electric vehicle space.

Its current lineup includes the B30e Dune Hybrid Off-Roader, B40 Pro TrailMaster, B40e Trailmaster rEV, B40 Ragnar diesel SUV, B60 Beaumont diesel hybrid full-size SUV, B60e Beaumont rEV electrified SUV, B80 Wagon luxury SUV and X55 Verve subcompact sport crossover.

The company said it remains focused on building a stronger presence in the Philippine market through more products, wider access and continued support for customers.

The early 2026 numbers give the brand a stronger base as it tries to win more buyers in a fast-changing segment. The bigger test now is to keep that interest steady beyond launch buzz and motor show traffic.