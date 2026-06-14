AFP denies destab claims vs Marcos

“We remain a professional organization. We strictly adhere to the Constitution. Our loyalty is to the flag,” Padilla said.

She said the military’s immediate priority is assisting communities affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Southern Mindanao on 8 June.

Rumors of a destabilization plot surfaced days before the country’s 128th Independence Day celebration.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier dismissed the reports and said the military was looking into the matter.

Padilla also urged the public to be cautious of misinformation circulating online, particularly content generated through artificial intelligence, and encouraged people to rely on official sources of information.