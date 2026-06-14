AFP focused on quake response, not destabilization plots

“Patuloy naming gagampanan ang aming misyon. Ang focus namin ay pagtulong sa ating mga kababayan lalo't mayroon tayong kinakaharap ngayon na nitong nakaraang lindol at 'yung patuloy nating pagbantay sa ating soberenya as we are being deployed in different areas, particularly in the West Philippine Sea,” she added.

Rumors of an alleged destabilization plot surfaced days before the celebration of the country's 128th Independence Day. AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. earlier dismissed the reports and said the matter was being investigated.

Padilla also urged the public to be cautious of misinformation online, particularly content generated through artificial intelligence, and advised citizens to rely on official sources of information.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations continue in areas affected by the June 8 earthquake, particularly in Sarangani Province and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, the death toll has risen to 61, while about 173,000 families have been affected by the disaster.