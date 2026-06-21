New light for Dumagat learners: Aboitiz Foundation and Aboitiz Foods bring solar power, internet to last-mile school

The school is perched atop the mountains of Gabaldon. From the nearest accessible road, it takes nearly an hour by motorcycle or almost three hours on foot during rainy days to reach the school, crossing streams, rivers, and rocky trails.

The students also struggle with darkness and discomfort. The school’s small solar energy system provides only a few hours of power each day to turn on the light and run electric fans.

Teacher Dyane recalls the children saying they can’t see the lesson and complain of the heat.

The teachers themselves make similar sacrifices as they stay at the school during weekdays and return to their families only on weekends.

This school year though, things have improved as Mabaldog ES has been gifted with sustainable energy and digital connectivity through Aboitiz Foods’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which supports Aboitiz Foundation’s AuroraPH project.

On 11 June 2026, Mabaldog ES officially received a 6 kilowatt-peak solar power system, Starlink internet connectivity, digital learning tools, classroom refurbishment, industrial fans and school supplies from Aboitiz Foods’ subsidiary Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, the Department of Education (DepEd), the local government of Gabaldon, and technical partners. The donations were part of the AuroraPH project which bridge gaps in access to electricity, connectivity, and the vital learning resources needed to nourish the potential of last-mile students.

Two new classrooms welcomed the learners at the start of classes, while a Smart TV donated by DepEd introduced new opportunities for interactive learning.

“Through AuroraPH, we are igniting a new light of opportunity to help build a modern sanctuary of learning, where students can study in comfort, explore the world through digital connectivity, and dream without boundaries,” Atty. Ceazar Ryan Aquino, Aboitiz Foods vice president for business development and public policy, says.

Through Aboitiz Foods’ support, the expanded solar installation provides a more reliable source of electricity, allowing the school to maximize the use of digital learning tools, charge devices, and improve everyday teaching and learning conditions. The industrial fans help create a cooler, more conducive learning environment, while the teachers’ office now has air conditioning, providing them with comfort as they plan lessons during their stay on campus.