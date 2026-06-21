New light for Dumagat learners: Aboitiz Foundation and Aboitiz Foods bring solar power, internet to last-mile school

There is no question that the 40 Dumagat students love going to class in Mabaldog Elementary School in Barangay Ligaya, Gabaldon, Nueva Ecija.
“Some of them walk to school for one hour every day,” says teacher Dyane, one of the three teachers at the last-mile school, adding that they still arrive early, very eager to learn.
The school is perched atop the mountains of Gabaldon. From the nearest accessible road, it takes nearly an hour by motorcycle or almost three hours on foot during rainy days to reach the school, crossing streams, rivers, and rocky trails.
The students also struggle with darkness and discomfort. The school’s small solar energy system provides only a few hours of power each day to turn on the light and run electric fans.
Teacher Dyane recalls the children saying they can’t see the lesson and complain of the heat.
The teachers themselves make similar sacrifices as they stay at the school during weekdays and return to their families only on weekends.
This school year though, things have improved as Mabaldog ES has been gifted with sustainable energy and digital connectivity through Aboitiz Foods’ corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, which supports Aboitiz Foundation’s AuroraPH project.
On 11 June 2026, Mabaldog ES officially received a 6 kilowatt-peak solar power system, Starlink internet connectivity, digital learning tools, classroom refurbishment, industrial fans and school supplies from Aboitiz Foods’ subsidiary Pilmico Animal Nutrition Corporation, Aboitiz Foundation, AboitizPower, the Department of Education (DepEd), the local government of Gabaldon, and technical partners. The donations were part of the AuroraPH project which bridge gaps in access to electricity, connectivity, and the vital learning resources needed to nourish the potential of last-mile students.
Two new classrooms welcomed the learners at the start of classes, while a Smart TV donated by DepEd introduced new opportunities for interactive learning.
“Through AuroraPH, we are igniting a new light of opportunity to help build a modern sanctuary of learning, where students can study in comfort, explore the world through digital connectivity, and dream without boundaries,” Atty. Ceazar Ryan Aquino, Aboitiz Foods vice president for business development and public policy, says.
Through Aboitiz Foods’ support, the expanded solar installation provides a more reliable source of electricity, allowing the school to maximize the use of digital learning tools, charge devices, and improve everyday teaching and learning conditions. The industrial fans help create a cooler, more conducive learning environment, while the teachers’ office now has air conditioning, providing them with comfort as they plan lessons during their stay on campus.
“Now, with the electric fans in my classroom, they say, ‘Ma’am, please point it toward us. Ma’am, let’s turn on the lights.’ It’s brighter now. They are excited,” says teacher Dyane.
The addition of stable internet connectivity further expands access to educational resources previously difficult to reach in a geographically isolated community.
“At Aboitiz Foundation, our long-term goal is to power up and connect 300 last-mile schools across the country. And we cannot do this alone. Real transformation begins in partnerships,” said Aboitiz Foundation manager for accounting Danielle Marie Laurente. “Together, we continue working towards a future where no school is too far, no learner is forgotten, and no dream is out of reach.”
Shared commitment to the future
Mabaldog ES is the eighth school that Aboitiz Foods has supported under AuroraPH. In 2025, the company also supported two remote schools in Tarlac and five schools in Iligan City through the initiative.
Aboitiz Foods CSR specialist Pinky Christine Baroman, who oversaw the project implementation, noted that the initiative serves as a powerful model for how strategic collaboration can directly dismantle educational inequalities.
Reflecting on the collective effort of the community, Baroman remarked, “It takes a village to raise a child. And every child, every student here at Mabaldog Elementary School, deserves equal opportunity with students in the city. Bringing technology closer to last-mile schools bridges that gap and allows underserved students to experience the same modernized way of learning.”
True to its name — symbolizing a new dawn— AuroraPH helps open doors to new possibilities for students and teachers in last-mile communities. With access to reliable power, internet connectivity, and digital learning resources, schools are better equipped to prepare learners for the future.
Through initiatives like AuroraPH, Aboitiz Foods upholds its commitment to creating lasting impact, proving that through collaboration and a shared purpose, even the most remote schools can become places to nurture aspirations, broaden possibilities, and nourish the future.