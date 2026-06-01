Motorcyclist killed in crash with streetlight post in Pasuquin

According to the Pasuquin Municipal Police Station, the motorcycle, a Suzuki Raider, was traveling northbound along the national highway at around 2:10 a.m. when the crash occurred.

Initial investigation showed that upon reaching a sharp curve in Barangay Poblacion 2, the driver allegedly lost control of the motorcycle and slammed into a streetlight post.

Both occupants were injured and immediately transported to the Pasuquin Rural Health Unit for treatment. However, Ravina was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Janice De Guzman-Zapanta.

Police said further investigation revealed that neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash. Authorities also noted that only the driver was wearing a reflectorized vest.

Investigators added that the driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol during the incident and was not in possession of a driver’s license.

The incident remains under investigation.