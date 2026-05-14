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'Nurse the Dead', first Pinoy series filmed in Hollywood

'Nurse the Dead' makes history as the first Filipino studio series filmed in Hollywood.
'Nurse the Dead' makes history as the first Filipino studio series filmed in Hollywood.
'Nurse the Dead' makes history as the first Filipino studio series filmed in Hollywood.
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Nurse the Dead marks the first series from a Filipino studio filmed in Hollywood. The comedy follows a nurse navigating family, grief, and love, using humor as a lens for healing.

Creator and showrunner Mark Labella leads the production alongside Anthony Jennings, director Wesley Villarica (Parallax Studio), Marvin Aritrangco (Birns & Sawyer Studios Canada), and iWant head Jolly Estaris. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, the series features a theme song by soprano and crossover artist Jade Riccio, founder of RMA Studio Academy.

The series begins streaming 12 June on iWant.

The comedy explores life as a nurse, tackling family, grief, love, and healing through humor.
The comedy explores life as a nurse, tackling family, grief, love, and healing through humor.
The series is led by creator and showrunner Mark Labella with Anthony Jennings, Wesley Villarica, Marvin Aritrangco, and Jolly Estaris.
The series is led by creator and showrunner Mark Labella with Anthony Jennings, Wesley Villarica, Marvin Aritrangco, and Jolly Estaris.
Shot on location in Los Angeles, the series features a theme song by Jade Riccio.
Shot on location in Los Angeles, the series features a theme song by Jade Riccio.
Streaming 12 June on iWant.
Streaming 12 June on iWant.
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