'Nurse the Dead', first Pinoy series filmed in Hollywood

Nurse the Dead marks the first series from a Filipino studio filmed in Hollywood. The comedy follows a nurse navigating family, grief, and love, using humor as a lens for healing.

Creator and showrunner Mark Labella leads the production alongside Anthony Jennings, director Wesley Villarica (Parallax Studio), Marvin Aritrangco (Birns & Sawyer Studios Canada), and iWant head Jolly Estaris. Filmed on location in Los Angeles, the series features a theme song by soprano and crossover artist Jade Riccio, founder of RMA Studio Academy.

The series begins streaming 12 June on iWant.