MPD tracking rally spray paint attacker

National Capital Region Police Office spokesperson Maj. Hazel Asilo said the Manila Police District is now pursuing the identification and location of the suspect.

Authorities are also studying possible charges that may be filed in connection with the incident.

The protest was held Friday along Kalaw Avenue and drew an estimated 500 participants.

Tension briefly erupted during the rally when some protesters attempted to remove metal barriers placed along the road.

The incident led to pushing and scuffling between demonstrators and law enforcement personnel deployed in the area.