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Cops search protester who defaced property

NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo
NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel AsiloPHOTO courtesy of Philippine National Police﻿/FB
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A protester threw paint in the face of a plainclothes police officer during an Independence Day rally in Manila on Friday, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo said the officer caught an individual spraying paint and vandalizing a center island along Kalaw Avenue.

NCRPO spokesperson Major Hazel Asilo
Paid to riot

When the officer attempted to stop the vandalism, the protester threw paint directly at him.

The officer tried to arrest the suspect, but the individual resisted and fled the scene. The protester stripped off their shirt while escaping to avoid identification, Asilo added.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify and locate the suspect.

Independence Day rally Manila protest
NCRPO paint attack police officer
Kalaw Avenue protest incident Philippines
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