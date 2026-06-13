Michelin luxury meets Boracay charm

Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay crystallized its status as a sanctuary for the global traveler, celebrating its prestigious inclusion in the Michelin Guide Hotel Selection with a symphonic epicurean showcase.

During two twilight evenings from 15 to 16 May, the resort’s secluded Station Zero enclave transformed into a theater of taste for “Spanish Flavors by the Shore,” a showcase that dissolved the boundaries between coastal luxury and fine art.