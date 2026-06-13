Iloilo proposes ‘walk-the-fault’ initiative to boost earthquake preparedness

PDRRM Office chief Cornelio Salinas said the proposed activity aims to determine the extent and condition of the fault line, which experts consider capable of generating a magnitude 8 earthquake.

“The West Panay Fault is a major fault system. Historically, it was associated with the devastating 1948 Lady Caycay earthquake that affected Panay Island,” Salinas said during a media interview Wednesday.

Under the proposal, representatives from national government agencies and local government units in Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, and Antique will conduct an on-site assessment by tracing the fault line across the four provinces.

The initiative has already been endorsed through a resolution by the PDRRMC and forwarded to the Provincial Board before being elevated to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council for further action.

Salinas said the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao highlighted the destructive potential of major seismic events, noting reports of damaged and deformed roads in affected areas.

Given these risks, he recommended that infrastructure projects, particularly those located directly along active fault lines, undergo careful evaluation to ensure public safety.

Apart from the walk-the-fault activity, Salinas urged local government units to conduct structural assessments of buildings within their jurisdictions to determine whether these can withstand strong earthquakes.

He said the provincial government’s goal is to achieve “zero casualty” in the event of a major earthquake through proactive planning, strict compliance with safety standards, and continuous public awareness campaigns.

Salinas also called on building officials to rigorously enforce the National Building Code, emphasizing that disaster preparedness requires a whole-of-society approach.

“There is no technology that can accurately predict when an earthquake will occur. Preparedness begins with proper engineering, safe construction practices, and regular inspections of buildings and infrastructure,” he said.

Meanwhile, the provincial government is set to participate in the nationwide simultaneous earthquake drill on June 18 to help residents become familiar with emergency procedures and develop the reflexes needed during actual seismic events.