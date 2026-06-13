Group blasts Cayetano over Ninoy comparison, renews call for resignation

The group described Cayetano's remarks as “laughable,” “highly insulting” and “delusional,” saying the senator's camp had no basis to liken its situation to that of Aquino, one of the most prominent figures of resistance during martial law.

“The delusions of Senator Alan Peter Cayetano know no bounds, as he compared their so-called ‘struggle’ in the Senate to that of the fight of Senator Ninoy Aquino against the Marcos Sr. dictatorship,” ATOM said in a statement.

Recent tensions in the Senate over leadership disputes and the handling of the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Cayetano, who has been among the senators questioning moves related to the impeachment proceedings, recently drew parallels between the criticism directed at senators and the persecution Aquino faced during the Marcos regime.

ATOM rejected the comparison, arguing that Aquino fought against “fascism, corruption and the lack of accountability” — values that the group said were being undermined by politicians now seeking to invoke his legacy.

“It is ironic that this camp, after having endorsed and danced for the Marcoses in 2022, now try to present itself as Ninoy's heirs,” the group said. “You are not Ninoy's heirs—you are enemies of the values he represents.”

The group further accused Cayetano and his allies of helping block the constitutional process surrounding Duterte's impeachment trial.

“Ang patuloy ninyong pagbali sa batas, pagiging hayok sa kapangyarihan, at pagpigil sa konstitusyonal na pagdaloy ng impeachment trial, ay nagpapakita lamang na hindi kayo karapat-dapat na maitulad kay Ninoy at sa mga lumaban sa diktador noon,” it said.

ATOM also renewed its call for Cayetano to resign from the Senate, saying his actions had damaged the institution's credibility.

“We remain consistent with our call to Cayetano: Resign now. As a senator,” the group said.

Aquino, who was assassinated on 21 August 1983 upon his return from exile, became a symbol of resistance to the Marcos dictatorship. His death galvanized opposition forces and helped pave the way for the 1986 People Power uprising that toppled the regime.