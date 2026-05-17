Former UP rival groups seek SP Cayetano resignation

“What makes this especially significant is that this call now includes members of Nagkaisang Tugon itself — the very student political formation under which Alan Peter Cayetano once served as a University Student Councilor,” the group said.

“When even one’s own political roots and former allies publicly repudiate one’s leadership, it reflects a profound belief that institutional and democratic boundaries have been dangerously crossed,” it added.

According to the coalition, the issue goes beyond ideology or partisan politics and instead centers on what it described as Cayetano’s misuse of Senate authority during the dela Rosa controversy.

“Under his watch, the Senate transformed itself from a constitutional institution into a stage for political theater, confusion, and brinkmanship,” the coalition said.

The group also criticized the handling of the incident, citing “conflicting statements, armed tension, warning shots, and the eventual disappearance of the very person supposedly under Senate ‘protective custody.’”

“You cannot invoke the Senate’s institutional powers to shield someone from arrest, insist that you are responsible for his custody and safety, and then evade accountability when that person disappears,” the coalition said.

The coalition urged Cayetano to resign, saying public office requires “maturity, restraint, competence, and respect for institutions larger than oneself.”