Cayetano rejects calls to resign over Senate shooting incident

Speaking during a press conference, Cayetano said responsibility lies with the perpetrators behind the shooting and not with Senate officials.

“So sa nagsasabing take responsibility, kayo pumasok dito, kayo namaril, tapos kami pagre-resign-in niyo? Dapat kayo mag-resign,” he said.

(So to those who say “take responsibility,” you’re the ones who entered, you’re the ones who fired firearms, then you’re saying we should resign? You are the ones who should resign.)

Cayetano also claimed that the Senate has become a target because it serves as the “last line of defense” for an impartial impeachment process, charter change discussions, and the national budget.

He further addressed the National Bureau of Investigation, saying the agency failed to weaken the Senate institution.

“Hindi niyo natibag ang Senado. Under Alan Cayetano, hindi niyo natibag ang Senado,” he said.

(You didn’t break the Senate. Under Alan Cayetano, you didn’t break the Senate.)

The Senate leader added that whether or not he remains Senate president, he hopes the institution itself would remain intact.

Cayetano also stressed that the actions of the NBI during the incident “cannot be a general rule,” claiming the agency was “testing the Senate.”

He rejected allegations that the entire incident had been scripted, saying he has no control over the NBI and insisting there was “no reason” for him to resign.