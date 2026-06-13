Go urges leaders to prioritize service over politics

“Isa lang po sana ang ipinapaabot ko sa lahat ng mga kasamahan natin, sa mga kapatid natin: sana po’y matapos na po itong gulo, bangayan sa pulitika dahil tuwing may nag-aaway, tuwing magulo po ang ating bayan, ang nasasakripisyo po ang serbisyo sa mga mamamayang Pilipino,” Go said.

He said he recently visited earthquake-hit areas in Glan and Malapatan, Sarangani, to distribute food and financial assistance and was also set to visit General Santos City.

“Noong isang araw, pumunta agad ako doon sa Glan. Ako ’yung unang nakapunta doon dahil sira pa ’yung tulay. Nagdala po ako ng pagkain at kaunting financial assistance sa kanila, pati sa Malapatan. At ngayon, pupunta rin po ako sa Gensan,” he said.

Go also highlighted government health programs he supports, including Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers. He noted that three Malasakit Centers are currently operating in South Cotabato.

The senator attended the Independence Day celebration, the turnover of a footbridge project and a visit to Polomolok General Hospital.