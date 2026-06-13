Four NDDU buildings restricted after Mindanao quake

The General Santos City Office of the Building Official classified the Henry Ruiz Building and Leonard Sonza Building under Red Tag status, declaring them unsafe for occupancy and off-limits pending rehabilitation. The Michael O'Keefe Building and Covered Area 1 were placed under Yellow Tag status, allowing only limited access while engineers complete further assessments.

NDDU President Br. Manuel V. de Leon said inspections covered the university's Main, Lagao and Espina campuses in General Santos City, as well as its Glamang campus in Polomolok, which was evaluated by the Municipal Engineering Office. Aside from the four affected structures, all other facilities were declared safe for use.

The university has tapped accredited structural engineers to recommend corrective measures and has sought assistance from the Superior General of the Marist Brothers in Rome to support recovery efforts. "We are not losing hope. We will rise once again," De Leon said.