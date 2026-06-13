Dirty taxi falls during LTFRB crackdown

The warning came after the agency issued a show-cause order against a taxi operator.

According to the LTFRB, Mendoza personally commuted to monitor the condition of public transportation in Metro Manila and observed a taxi unit in the Intramuros area of Manila that allegedly failed to meet cleanliness standards.

“Operating untidy PUVs does not only violate our rules and regulations, it also disrespects the passengers. We will not allow this, so they better comply or lose the authority to operate,” Mendoza said.

The operator was directed to explain in a notarized written submission why its franchise should not be suspended or revoked for operating the allegedly dirty unit.

The LTFRB also ordered the operator to present the taxi unit at the agency’s Central Office on 15 June for inspection. A hearing on the case has been scheduled on 30 June.

The agency reminded operators that public utility vehicles are expected to meet service, safety and cleanliness standards at all times, stressing that passenger welfare remains a key consideration in franchise compliance and regulatory oversight.