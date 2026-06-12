LTFRB cracks whip vs ‘snob’ PUVs

“I encourage all our countrymen to immediately report similar cases, and it applies to all public utility vehicles,” Mendoza said, saying that the driver’s vehicle bore plate number NHD-1729.

“The reason why rogue drivers have the gall to do this is that no one is making complaints,” he added.

Refusal of service violates Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01. Drivers found guilty face fines ranging from P5,000 to P15,000 and the potential cancellation of their Certificate of Public Convenience.

“The complaints that passengers send to us serve as the information that we will work on to impose discipline and ensure that both PUV operators and drivers are strictly following rules and regulations,” Mendoza said.

Following the incident involving Mendoza, the LTFRB issued a show-cause order to the female operator of the ride-hailing unit. She has five working days from receipt to explain why her provisional authority should not be revoked.

The operator has been summoned to a 23 June hearing. Failure to appear or file an answer will be considered a waiver of her right to be heard and will result in an immediate P5,000 fine.

Mendoza encouraged the public to use all available platforms, including social media, to document violations and hold drivers accountable.

Commuters can file complaints through the LTFRB’s official email, social media accounts, or its 1342 hotline.