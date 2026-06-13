DA to destroy P86.7M worth of damaged imported onions from China

The 26 containers, equivalent to roughly one day of national onion consumption, were never claimed by their importer, M2000 IMEX Company Inc., despite having secured import permits.

A joint inspection by the DA, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Plant Industry, and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, chair of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, found the cargo had deteriorated after months in storage at the Manila International Container Port, with leaking containers, mold-covered onions, and widespread sprouting.

Alongside this, ASec. Willie Angsiy of the DA’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Office said initial inspections showed the onions were no longer safe for consumption.

“Visual inspections of those onions show they are already unfit for human consumption and must be disposed of immediately,” Angsiy said.

She said the onions would still undergo laboratory testing by the Bureau of Plant Industry before a final determination is made on disposal.

“We cannot risk public health by allowing spoiled agricultural products to enter the market,” Angsiy added.

Bureau of Plant Industry OIC Assistant Director Ruel Gesmundo said samples had been submitted for laboratory analysis, with results expected in as early as three days.

Furthermore, the shipment consists of 72,215 bags of red onions, with an estimated value of P86.7 million, and unpaid duties and taxes amounting to around P9.7 million.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the case highlights the importance of tighter oversight of imported food from port entry to distribution.

Laurel also said consumers must have access to food that is safe, traceable, and compliant with regulations to protect public health and the integrity of the country’s food system.