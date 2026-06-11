DA eyes disposal of P86.7M onion shipment

Assistant Secretary Willie Ann Angsiy of the DA’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Office said initial findings indicate that the onions are no longer suitable for consumption.

“Visual inspections of those onions show they are already unfit for human consumption and must be disposed of immediately. We cannot risk public health by allowing spoiled agricultural products to enter the market,” Angsiy said.

Laboratory tests are now being conducted by the Bureau of Plant Industry to determine whether the shipment poses health risks. Results are expected within days and will serve as the basis for the agency’s final recommendation.

The shipment consisted of 72,215 bags of red onions imported by M2000 IMEX Company Inc. It also carried an estimated P9.7 million in unpaid duties and taxes.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the incident highlights the importance of monitoring imported food products from arrival at ports to their eventual distribution.

“Food security goes beyond ensuring adequate supply. Consumers must have access to food that is safe, traceable, and compliant with regulations,” Tiu Laurel said. “This incident highlights the critical role of strong border controls and inter-agency coordination in protecting both public health and the integrity of our food system.”

The Bureau of Customs has already seized the shipment under provisions of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act covering abandoned imports, while authorities coordinate its proper disposal to prevent the spoiled onions from re-entering the market.