Zoom’s AI teammate

Zoom Communications has launched ZoomMate, an artificial intelligence-powered workplace assistant designed to turn meetings and conversations into completed tasks without requiring users to switch between multiple applications.

Built on Zoom’s “system of action” vision, ZoomMate combines agentic search, AI-generated presentations and documents, and automated workflow execution across platforms including Salesforce, Jira, Slack, ServiceNow, Google Workspace and Microsoft tools.

The AI assistant can search enterprise data, retrieve meeting context, draft proposals and reports, create presentations and spreadsheets, schedule events, update customer records and trigger workflows, allowing teams to move from discussion to execution within a single workspace.

“ZoomMate is built on this insight. Before, during, and after the meeting, ZoomMate connects what was decided to what needs to happen next across every system where your work lives,” said Russell Dicker, Zoom chief product officer.

Available starting at $20 per user per month for customers in North America, ZoomMate will expand to additional regions, including EMEA and Asia-Pacific, later this year.