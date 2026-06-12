Solaire rolls out luxury Father's Day feasts and weekend escapes

Guests can choose from a Japanese brunch at Yakumi, Chinese specialties at Red Lantern, international buffet selections at Fresh, an Italian-inspired feast at Finestra, or Filipino favorites at Oasis Garden Café. Sports-loving dads can also catch FIFA Club World Cup 2026 matches at Waterside while enjoying themed food and drinks.

Beyond dining, Solaire is offering the "Dad's Weekend Retreat," featuring a Sky Studio stay with breakfast buffet privileges and dining credits, alongside shopping, spa treatments and fitness experiences. Solaire Rewards members can enjoy up to 20 percent off dining, while new members receive 30 percent off their first bill, making Father's Day a celebration of family, fine food and memorable experiences.