SM Retail earns data privacy compliance award

“We are grateful for this recognition from NPC. We understand how critical data governance is in maintaining customer trust and loyalty. This award reflects the collective effort of the different business units across SM Retail to strengthen data privacy compliance and awareness,” said Jonathan Ng, president of SM Retail.

SM Retail was also named a finalist for the Privacy Initiative of the Year award, which recognizes the company’s efforts to educate employees through data privacy learning programs, modules and training sessions aimed at strengthening privacy awareness across the organization.

“These programs promote the responsible handling of personal data as part of everyday work using practical, retail-specific scenarios to make privacy more relevant and actionable for employees,” Ng said.

Meanwhile, SM Retail Data Protection officer Leyson San Juan was named a finalist for Data Protection Officer of the Year for the second consecutive year.

The latest recognitions follow SM Retail’s Privacy Management Program Award received last year.

The awards were presented during the National Data Privacy Conference held in Parañaque City as part of Privacy Awareness Week, an annual initiative promoting responsible personal data processing and stronger data privacy awareness in the Philippines.