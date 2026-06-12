Put your phone down, pick up a book

The benefits are not limited to mental performance. Long-term studies have also found a connection between reading and longevity. Researchers observed that people who consistently read books tended to live longer than those who did not, with even modest daily reading habits associated with positive outcomes.

Reading can also strengthen social and emotional intelligence. By experiencing stories through the perspectives of different characters, readers develop a deeper understanding of emotions, motivations, and human behavior. This ability to empathize and relate to others can be valuable in both personal and professional relationships.

Experts also note that reading long-form content helps cultivate focus. At a time when many people are accustomed to consuming information in quick bursts, books encourage sustained attention and concentration. Regular reading can also enhance memory retention, critical thinking and communication skills.

For those looking to develop a reading habit, the key is to make it enjoyable rather than treating it as a chore. Keeping a book within easy reach can help transform idle moments into reading opportunities. A few pages while waiting for an appointment, commuting, or taking a break can gradually add up. There’s no timeline as to when you should finish a book. Do it at your own pace. This is not a contest.

Starting small is equally important. Short novels, essays, or collections of stories can make reading feel more approachable, especially for beginners. There is no need to rush through a title or follow strict rules.

Ultimately, the value of reading goes beyond finishing books. Even a few minutes spent turning pages each day can offer meaningful benefits for the mind, emotions, and overall quality of life.