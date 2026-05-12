ADB, Security Bank tie up for SME financing

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has entered into a Risk Participation Agreement with Security Bank Corporation to expand supply chain finance access for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Philippines.
The agreement, signed through ADB’s Trade and Supply Chain Finance Program (TSCFP), marks the first such partnership between ADB and a Philippine bank. It aims to help local SMEs gain improved access to working capital and liquidity support.
Share and diversify credit exposure
Under the partnership, ADB will share and diversify credit exposure with Security Bank, allowing the lender to extend financing support to more local SME suppliers.
The initiative is expected to help businesses secure earlier payments, improve cash flow management, and strengthen operational stability within local and regional supply chains.
“This partnership demonstrates how ADB’s collaboration with local financial institutions is helping address financing gaps faced by SMEs and build more resilient supply chains,” said ADB Country Director for the Philippines Andrew Jeffries.