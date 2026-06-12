Manhattan, Philippines

Times Square has seen plenty. Movie premieres. New Year’s Eve countdowns. Giant billboards competing for attention in a place seemingly built to overwhelm the senses.

Then the Filipinos showed up.

On Saturday, dancers in traditional dress stepped onto a stage beneath the glow of towering screens. Indigenous rhythms mixed with pop music. Festival performances from across the Philippines unfolded before tourists, commuters, members of the Filipino diaspora gathered in the billboard capital of the world. For a few hours, it belonged to the Philippines.