KALYE STRASSE

Inside the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, guests wandered through a carefully assembled version of a Filipino street.

There was a sari-sari store stocked with sitserya and ice candy. A karinderya serving familiar comfort food. A sorbetero handing out ube ice cream from a cart.

Outside, banderitas fluttered above the crowd.

The occasion was Pistang Kalayaan 2026, an open-house celebration marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine independence.

Kalye + Kulinarya, this year's theme, sought to bring the sights, sounds and flavors of everyday Filipino life to Berlin.

The event opened with the Philippine national anthem sung by Berlin-based tenor Jose Marie Rubio, and an ecumenical prayer led by Christian leaders from the Filipino community in Germany.