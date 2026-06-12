KALYE STRASSE

Inside the Philippine Embassy in Berlin, guests wandered through a carefully assembled version of a Filipino street.
There was a sari-sari store stocked with sitserya and ice candy. A karinderya serving familiar comfort food. A sorbetero handing out ube ice cream from a cart.
Outside, banderitas fluttered above the crowd.
The occasion was Pistang Kalayaan 2026, an open-house celebration marking the 128th anniversary of Philippine independence.
Kalye + Kulinarya, this year's theme, sought to bring the sights, sounds and flavors of everyday Filipino life to Berlin.
The event opened with the Philippine national anthem sung by Berlin-based tenor Jose Marie Rubio, and an ecumenical prayer led by Christian leaders from the Filipino community in Germany.
Ambassador Maria Teresa Almojuela welcomed guests by tracing a journey that stretched far beyond the embassy grounds.
Independence, she said, was not merely a historical milestone but an ongoing story carried by Filipinos wherever they settle.
She pointed to national hero Jose Rizal, who lived in Berlin in the late 1880s, as an early example of a Filipino building bridges between cultures while living abroad.
Rizal arrived as a scholar and writer. He left part of himself in Germany through friendships, cultural exchanges and the publication of Noli Me Tangere in 1887.
More than a century later, the Filipino community continues a similar journey.
Throughout the afternoon, embassy personnel and guest performers traded guitars and songs. OPM classics seeped through the halls as guests sang along to tracks spanning generations, from Freddie Aguilar's "Anak" to contemporary hits.
Children, teenagers and adults gathered around paintbrushes for a community art project led by Filipino scientist and artist Issa Tabasuares.