PHL crafts take NYC

Visitors have been drawn to the exhibition’s distinctive presentation — a mix of elegant, rustic, modern, and functional pieces reflecting the craftsmanship, creativity, and design sensibility of contemporary Philippine makers using various materials.

Featuring the works of 11 Philippine exporters [For Furniture & Furnishings: A. Garcia Lifestyle Inc.; Fifty One All Weather; Filipino Creazione; Mejore; South Sea Veneer; and Tadeco], [For Décor & Accessories: Aerostone; Larone; Nature’s Legacy; That One Piece; and Weave Manila] — the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) mounted the exhibition as part of ongoing efforts to bring Philippine products closer to international buyers, industry stakeholders and global audiences.

Set in one of the world’s most vibrant commercial and cultural corridors, the showcase offers Philippine design brands a strategic platform to strengthen market presence, cultivate new business opportunities, and expand international visibility.

“Bringing Likhang Filipino to New York is a strategic move to establish our foothold in the US market, complementing our participation in the world’s largest home furnishings industry tradeshow, the Highpoint Market in North Carolina,” said CITEM executive director Leah Pulido-Ocampo.

The display eventually opened possibilities for future collaborations between Philippine manufacturers and the International Furnishings and Design Association.

More than a product display, Likhang Filipino underscores the Philippines’ growing reputation as a source of finely crafted, globally competitive, and design-driven products.

Through initiatives such as this, Philippine-made creations continue to gain recognition in the international marketplace while celebrating the country’s rich tradition of craftsmanship.

With the current exhibition running until the end of September 2026, the Likhang Filipino’s Christmas Holiday will also be unveiled, scheduled to open in October this year.