Jetour sales climb

May was another strong month for the brand, with 484 units sold. This was higher than the 402 units recorded in April and the 163 units sold in May 2025.

Jetour also posted sharp gains in March and April, with March sales reaching 362 units from 122 a year earlier, while April rose to 402 units from 105.

The T1 Lightning i-DM has become Jetour’s main volume driver. The model followed earlier electrified offerings such as the Dashing Lightning i-DM and X70 Lightning i-DM, which helped build interest in the brand’s hybrid lineup.

Jetour also moved into the premium off-road segment through the Gaia brand, led by the Gaia G700.

Nikko Sayson, sales director of Jetour Auto Philippines, said buyers are responding to the company’s growing electrified lineup, with the T1 Lightning i-DM showing market interest in accessible hybrid mobility.