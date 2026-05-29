CAMPI, TMA report April dip

The Philippine auto market slowed in April as buyers became more careful with big-ticket spending amid seasonal factors and higher fuel concerns.
Total vehicle sales reached around 32,400 units in April 2026, based on the joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), plus industry estimates. The figure was 17 percent lower than March and 8 percent down from the same month last year.
CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 27,225 units in April. Their combined sales fell 24.6 percent from 36,104 units in March and 18.9 percent from 33,580 units in April 2025.
From January to April, member sales reached 132,867 units, down 11.8 percent from 150,654 units in the same period last year.
CAMPI president Jose Maria Atienza said the market has yet to fully recover from the slowdown seen in the second half of last year. He also said the oil crisis made customers more cautious about buying vehicles.
Commercial vehicles remained the bulk of CAMPI-TMA sales. They reached 21,647 units in April, equal to 79.51 percent of total member volume.
Passenger cars accounted for 5,578 units, or 20.49 percent. Year to date, commercial vehicle sales stood at 107,121 units, while passenger cars reached 25,746 units.
Toyota Motor Philippines led the April tally with 14,284 units sold and a 52.47 percent share. Mitsubishi Motors Philippines followed with 3,771 units and a 13.85 percent share.
Suzuki Philippines placed third with 1,339 units. Ford Motor Company Philippines ranked fourth with 1,116 units, while Isuzu Philippines completed the top five with 971 units.
Electrified vehicles continued to gain ground even as the broader market softened. CAMPI-TMA xEV sales reached 5,855 units in April, equal to 21.51 percent of member sales.
The segment was down 4.8 percent from March, but still well above the 1,509 units posted in April 2025. Year to date, xEV sales reached 17,655 units, up 158.9 percent from 6,820 units last year.
Hybrid electric vehicles made up most xEV sales with 4,107 units in April. Plug-in hybrids followed with 1,329 units, while battery electric vehicles accounted for 419 units. For the first four months, HEVs reached 12,368 units, PHEVs reached 2,579 units and BEVs reached 2,708 units.