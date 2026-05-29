CAMPI, TMA report April dip

The Philippine auto market slowed in April as buyers became more careful with big-ticket spending amid seasonal factors and higher fuel concerns.

Total vehicle sales reached around 32,400 units in April 2026, based on the joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA), plus industry estimates. The figure was 17 percent lower than March and 8 percent down from the same month last year.

CAMPI and TMA members accounted for 27,225 units in April. Their combined sales fell 24.6 percent from 36,104 units in March and 18.9 percent from 33,580 units in April 2025.