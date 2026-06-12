Health agency recommends no smartphones for children under 13

The agency said that while interviews with children showed that they valued the ability to stay in contact with family and friends via the phone the potential risks outweighed the benefits.

“Use is associated with distraction, social pressure, and exposure to harmful content and harmful contacts,” the agency said, while noting that research also showed it was associated with “poorer sleep.”

If parents wanted their children to have a phone, the agency recommended they instead give them a “simple phone” without access to the internet.

“Our hope is that the recommendation will serve as support in everyday life,” Olivia Wigzell, director of the agency, said, noting it was in line with those of Sweden’s Nordic neighbors Denmark and Finland.

The health agency has been tasked with investigating the use of screens and their impact on children.