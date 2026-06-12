Dy: Freedom, progress go hand in hand

Aside from honoring ancestors, however, Dy stressed that it was important to remember that with liberty must come progress that does not leave any individual behind.

“The true spirit of freedom is not only being freed from oppressors. It also entails our ability to work together to build a better, dignified, and stable country,” he said.

“Freedom has a deeper meaning when it opens the opportunity for every Filipino to have a decent job, quality education, and a better future for their families,” he added.

The lawmaker urged the public to work together in ensuring that every community and home will feel change, and that moving forward should consider the individual needs of everyone.

Dy called on the country to strengthen their patriotism and stand that freedom be used not only for one’s self, but for the welfare of all.

“As we honor the heroes who fought for our freedom, let us also commit ourselves to building a stronger, more prosperous, and more united Philippines,” he underscored.