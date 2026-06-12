DMW offers over 4K overseas jobs at Independence Day fairs

Thirteen licensed land-based and manning recruitment agencies assisted applicants. According to the DMW, the available job openings span numerous global destinations, including the United States, Canada, Guam, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Taiwan, Brunei, Madagascar, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea.

Also included are various European nations such as Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria. Positions were also available aboard international maritime vessels.

The DMW held simultaneous job fairs at SM City Sucat in Parañaque, SM San Lazaro in Manila, and SM City East Ortigas in Pasig.

Meanwhile, another fair at the Double Dragon Plaza in Pasay saw 1,700 applicants, including 450 beneficiaries of the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.