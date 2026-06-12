DepEd logs 20.7 million enrollees after first week of classes

Data as of 5 p.m. on 11 June showed a total of 20,674,456 learners enrolled nationwide based on reports submitted by 81.97 percent of schools and 45.96 percent of District Alternative Learning System Coordinators (DALSCs).

The enrollment tally was recorded four days after classes opened on June 8, providing an initial snapshot of learner turnout across the country's public education system.

The figure is expected to increase as more schools and Alternative Learning System (ALS) coordinators submit reports and as late enrollees continue to register in the coming weeks.

DepEd earlier projected that enrollment for School Year 2026–2027 would reach between 26 million and 28 million learners, in line with recent enrollment levels.

Prior to the opening of classes, DepEd Assistant Secretary Joyce Andaya called on teachers and school officials to conduct house-to-house visits to locate unenrolled learners and encourage their return to school.

“Some children wait for a month before enrolling. That’s why we’re asking our teachers and principals to go house-to-house to encourage parents to send their children to school because they will miss many lessons if they do not attend classes,” Andaya said in a radio interview.