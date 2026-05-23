Oz-Phl ties mark 80 yrs

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Mar Innes-Brown said both his country and the Philippines are placing education in their expanding partnership to reinforce an increasingly broad bilateral relationship as the two nations commemorate 80 years of formal ties.

In an interview at the Quezon Shrine’s Lighting on Friday, Australian Ambassador Brown said the partnership has expanded to include education, trade, migration, maritime capacity-building and defense.

“History is important in any relationship, and that was the start of the modern relationship. Since then, the relationship has flourished,” he said.