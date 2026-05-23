Oz-Phl ties mark 80 yrs

Australian Ambassador to the Philippines Mar Innes-Brown said both his country and the Philippines are placing education in their expanding partnership to reinforce an increasingly broad bilateral relationship as the two nations commemorate 80 years of formal ties.
In an interview at the Quezon Shrine’s Lighting on Friday, Australian Ambassador Brown said the partnership has expanded to include education, trade, migration, maritime capacity-building and defense.
“History is important in any relationship, and that was the start of the modern relationship. Since then, the relationship has flourished,” he said.
Australia has long been one of the Philippines’ biggest education partners. Since the 1970s, Australia has funded programs supporting basic education reforms, teacher training, and workforce development.
Education scheme in the works
Innes-Brown said a new education program is now being designed in coordination with Philippine agencies.
“We’ve helped develop the education sector here in the Philippines, and we’ve got a new program under development for that,” he said.
He noted that more than 25,000 Filipinos are currently enrolled in Australian institutions, including universities, vocational colleges, and training centers, a number that has risen steadily due to strong demand for global skills and pathways to professional qualifications.
Education has also become a gateway to long-term migration.
Many Filipinos who first arrive as international students eventually join Australia’s workforce, contributing to sectors such as healthcare, engineering, aged care, ICT and hospitality.