‘Yorme’ orders safety audits of schools, old buildings

“Engineer Andres, please continue as per the directive last Monday that all our schools, old buildings and government buildings must be inspected,” Domagoso said.

Inspection reports will be submitted to disaster council chief Arnel Angeles for evaluation. Domagoso said the inspections are a vital component of the city’s safety measures.

He also stressed that Metro Manila remains under threat from a catastrophic earthquake scenario locally referred to as “The Big One.”

The mayor also directed Angeles and his team to coordinate with disaster response agencies in Cotabato, General Santos City and Sarangani province.