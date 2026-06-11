‘Yorme’ orders safety audits of schools, old buildings

Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the inspection of all schools, older buildings and government facilities in the city to strengthen earthquake and disaster preparedness in the capital.
The directive was issued to City Engineer Armando Andres during a regular directional meeting Monday and reiterated Wednesday during a meeting of the Manila City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
“Engineer Andres, please continue as per the directive last Monday that all our schools, old buildings and government buildings must be inspected,” Domagoso said.
Inspection reports will be submitted to disaster council chief Arnel Angeles for evaluation. Domagoso said the inspections are a vital component of the city’s safety measures.
He also stressed that Metro Manila remains under threat from a catastrophic earthquake scenario locally referred to as “The Big One.”
The mayor also directed Angeles and his team to coordinate with disaster response agencies in Cotabato, General Santos City and Sarangani province.
Those areas were recently affected by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck off the coast of Maasim, Sarangani.
Domagoso said Manila stands ready to deploy personnel or relief resources to Mindanao, framing the capital’s posture as a responsibility to fellow municipalities.
“Trying to be a good neighbor to our fellow Filipinos,” Domagoso said.