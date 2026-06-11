Textbook false flag

There is a pattern so familiar in Philippine political history that it practically has acquired a life of its own.

When a scandal reaches critical mass, when the names are too prominent, when the testimonies become too credible, a security threat materializes.

The conjured tumult comes conveniently enough to shift the national conversation without quite triggering the skepticism a full-blown fabrication would invite, which is what is playing out now.

Acting Senate President Win Gatchalian authorized a work-from-home arrangement for Senate personnel on 10 and 11 June, following information of a supposed security threat on the chamber relayed by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).