NBI links 18 bodyguards to group behind Senate security threat

The NBI named certain personalities suspected of plotting the threat, although Gatchalian refused to disclose the identities pending investigation.

“What he said was [that] there’s a possibility that there may be individuals who will cause disruption to Senate [operations], and it’s a possibility they are an armed group,” Gatchalian said.

“According to the NBI, it might be connected to them,” he added.

Prior to this, Senator Ping Lacson—a former PNP chief—revealed that there is growing unrest within the military and uniformed services, triggered by the ongoing power play in the Senate, the unresolved flood-control fiasco, surging inflation, and high petroleum prices.

The personalities allegedly involved in the plot are notorious as “power-hungry destabilizers” and are known partisans, according to Lacson.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines was quick to debunk Lacson’s claims, asserting that it remains nonpartisan and will not interfere in the ongoing political dispute.

The security threat prompted heightened security protocols and a temporary work-from-home arrangement for Senate employees to prevent the recurrence of the 13 May shooting incident that sent individuals, including members of the press, who witnessed the firing into full panic mode.

Gatchalian said they are considering the threat “serious,” especially at this time, when the situation is “tense” due to several issues rocking the administration.

The Senate security has been beefed up despite the mandated remote work to ensure that operations will remain unhampered in the face of the supposed threat from the armed group.

The National Intelligence Coordinating Agency was also alerted to boost the Senate’s intel efforts.

Citing intelligence reports, Gatchalian said a widespread mobilization is scheduled for Friday—during the observance of Independence Day—at the Senate and at Malacanang.

The Senate lockdown will remain in effect until Thursday, while the extension will depend entirely on the recommendations of the chamber's in-house security officials.

Senator Alan Cayetano questioned the timing of Gatchalian’s tight security protocol, hinting at a possible “cover-up” following allegations by the 18 “bodyguards” of Co, who alleged systematic corruption in the government.

Last week, the group faced a so-called “unauthorized” Senate probe into the flood control scandal, convened by the Cayetano-led bloc, during which they accused several prominent officials, including President Marcos Jr., of receiving massive illicit cash from government infrastructure kickbacks.

However, their credibility was called into question after critics flagged “glaring inconsistencies” in their affidavit, including a lack of corroborating evidence to substantiate their delivery claims.

Despite this, the group denied receiving P5 million each in bribes, as alleged by the NBI, to make the “fabricated” testimonies, which is a repeat of their February affidavit.