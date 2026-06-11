SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
METRO

QCPD to deploy 2,654 cops for Independence Day security

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution last February 25 in Quezon City.
Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution last February 25 in Quezon City. QCPD
Published on

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will deploy 2,654 police personnel to secure the 128th anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day celebration on 12 June.

The city police force will be supported by 147 force multipliers and 106 personnel from other government agencies and partner units to secure key areas, event venues, transport hubs and other convergence points.

The QCPD said it has held coordination meetings with government agencies, local government units and stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of security measures.

Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio during the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution last February 25 in Quezon City.
PNP mobilizes nationwide security for 128th Independence Day

“This includes increased police visibility, intelligence monitoring, traffic management, crowd control, and emergency response readiness to maintain peace and order and ensure public safety during the celebration,” the QCPD said.

The deployment is in line with the Philippine National Police (PNP) Focused Agenda under Enhanced Managing Police Operations, aimed at strengthening operational readiness and public safety during national events.

“The QCPD is ready to respond to any situation to ensure peace and order during the Independence Day celebration,” Police Brig. Gen. Randy Glenn Silvio said.

logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph