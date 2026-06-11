QCPD to deploy 2,654 cops for Independence Day security

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will deploy 2,654 police personnel to secure the 128th anniversary of the Philippine Independence Day celebration on 12 June.

The city police force will be supported by 147 force multipliers and 106 personnel from other government agencies and partner units to secure key areas, event venues, transport hubs and other convergence points.

The QCPD said it has held coordination meetings with government agencies, local government units and stakeholders to ensure proper implementation of security measures.