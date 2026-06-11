Nearly 3,000 aftershocks recorded after quake; tsunami warning up

Authorities reminded the public that while the tsunami heights were moderate in most areas, localized coastal flooding and strong currents are still possible, especially in low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, as of 11 June, monitoring data recorded a total of 2,968 seismic events related to the main earthquake. Of these, 777 were plotted, and 58 were reportedly felt by residents.

Aftershocks ranged in magnitude from 1.2 to 6.4, indicating continued seismic instability in the region.

Authorities stressed that aftershocks are expected to continue for days or even weeks following a major earthquake of this scale.

Residents in the affected region are advised to remain alert, follow official advisories, and avoid returning to coastal zones until authorities declare them safe.