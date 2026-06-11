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NCRPO nabs most wanted fugitive in Bacolod

NCRPO nabs most wanted fugitive in Bacolod
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A cross-regional manhunt ended in disaster for a high-profile fugitive after the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) hunted down and captured the region's rank 10 most wanted person all the way in Bacolod City.

The target, a 32-year-old female who topped the June 2026 priority list, was cornered on Wednesday afternoon in Bacolod City.

NCRPO nabs most wanted fugitive in Bacolod
Regional most wanted person nabbed in Rizal manhunt

Elite operatives served an active arrest warrant issued on 8 September 2025 by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 210 in Mandaluyong City, where she faces 10 staggering counts of qualified theft with a combined recommended bail of P720,000.

The suspect is currently locked down at Police Station 3 of the Bacolod City Police Office pending her transfer to the issuing court.

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