NCRPO nabs most wanted fugitive in Bacolod

A cross-regional manhunt ended in disaster for a high-profile fugitive after the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) hunted down and captured the region's rank 10 most wanted person all the way in Bacolod City.
The target, a 32-year-old female who topped the June 2026 priority list, was cornered on Wednesday afternoon in Bacolod City.
Elite operatives served an active arrest warrant issued on 8 September 2025 by the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 210 in Mandaluyong City, where she faces 10 staggering counts of qualified theft with a combined recommended bail of P720,000.
The suspect is currently locked down at Police Station 3 of the Bacolod City Police Office pending her transfer to the issuing court.