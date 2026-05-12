Regional most wanted person nabbed in Rizal manhunt

According to reports, the tracker team of the Cainta Municipal Police Station conducted the operation, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect facing two counts of sexual assault, lascivious conduct and rape based on warrants of arrest issued by the Cainta Regional Trial Court Branch 18-Family Court.

The warrant recommended bail of P240,000 for the sexual assault case and P800,000 for the lascivious conduct case, while no bail was recommended for the rape charge.

The accused is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Cainta Municipal Police Station while authorities prepare the return of the warrant to the court for the issuance of the corresponding commitment order.