Dengue cases drop 57% in summer capital

BAGUIO CITY — Health authorities here are urging residents to remain alert and continue mosquito control measures despite a significant decline in dengue cases this year.

City health officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes and dengue program coordinator Miller Balisongen said the current situation is not alarming, but warned against complacency in maintaining environmental health practices.

Data from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) showed dengue cases dropped by 57 percent compared to last year. From January to May 2026, the city recorded 196 cases, lower than the more than 300 cases reported during the same period in 2025.