Dengue cases drop 57% in summer capital

BAGUIO CITY — Health authorities here are urging residents to remain alert and continue mosquito control measures despite a significant decline in dengue cases this year.
City health officer Dr. Celia Flor Brillantes and dengue program coordinator Miller Balisongen said the current situation is not alarming, but warned against complacency in maintaining environmental health practices.
Data from the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (CESU) showed dengue cases dropped by 57 percent compared to last year. From January to May 2026, the city recorded 196 cases, lower than the more than 300 cases reported during the same period in 2025.
Medical technologist Ruby Magsino of CESU said the epidemic curve remains below alert and epidemic thresholds, but noted that a possible increase in cases in the coming weeks cannot be ruled out.
To prevent a resurgence of dengue, as well as other mosquito-borne diseases such as Zika virus and chikungunya, the city government is intensifying its anti-mosquito campaign in line with the National Aedes-Borne Viral Diseases Prevention and Control Program.
Meanwhile, in nearby Tuba, Benguet, health authorities reported a slight increase in dengue cases. The Municipal Epidemiology Surveillance Unit recorded 33 cases from 4 January to 6 June 2026, up 14 percent from 29 cases during the same period last year.
The highest number of cases in Tuba were recorded in Camp 4 with 16, followed by Taloy Sur with four, and Camp 3 and Poblacion with three cases each.
Health officials emphasized that dengue remains preventable through consistent community action. They urged residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by draining stagnant water, regularly cleaning water containers, keeping surroundings dry, and ensuring proper coverage of all water storage facilities.