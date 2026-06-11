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Chill sets in

Chill sets in
Published on

Word has reached Nosy Tarsee that the glittering towers of the metro’s most prized addresses are starting to look a little damp. A certain blue-chip property giant has been quietly telling analysts that buyer appetite has shifted from “aspirational” to “wait and see.”   

A senior numbers cruncher at the firm was recently overheard at an industry gathering admitting that the investment mood is, shall we say, subdued.

When every other Senate livestream hearing features a contractor’s daughter posing in front of a Porsche allegedly purchased with flood-control money, the “for sale” sign on a P25-million unit in a prestige tower starts feeling less like an invitation and more like a deposition exhibit.

Here’s the dirty little secret the developers are not putting in their investor decks.

Chill sets in
Money machine falling silent

The premium these towers charge — for location, flood-resilient infrastructure and the promise of a well-ordered urban life — rests on the assumption that the surrounding public works actually work.

Viral footage of chest-deep floods along a supposedly upgraded drainage corridor tends to puncture that assumption rather efficiently.

But wait, there’s more.

The AMLC has been on a freeze-order spree that would make a debt collector blush — more than P24 billion in immobilized assets and counting, with real properties accounting for a growing share.

The anti-dirty money council has essentially told every developer, broker and escrow officer: your industry is a favored laundromat, and we are watching.

Chill sets in
Rainy season Is real estate’s ultimate lie detector

That kind of institutional side-eye does not exactly lubricate transactions at the high end, where cash-heavy deals and opaque ownership structures are, let’s say, not uncommon.

The result? A market already sitting on a mountainous inventory of unsold units — the legacy of years of aggressive pre-selling into a softening demand base — now faces a buyer class that is either lying low, parking money elsewhere or wondering whether that dream penthouse might one day appear on a Court of Appeals freeze order.

Six shocks in six years: the pandemic, the Ukraine war, the POGO ban, Trump tariffs, the flood-control debacle and now the Middle East war. Each is survivable in isolation.

Together, they have some of the country’s most storied property names quietly asking one another — over discreet lunches in well-appointed dining rooms — whether the foundations, literal and figurative, are as solid as the brochures always promised.    

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