Chill sets in

Word has reached Nosy Tarsee that the glittering towers of the metro’s most prized addresses are starting to look a little damp. A certain blue-chip property giant has been quietly telling analysts that buyer appetite has shifted from “aspirational” to “wait and see.”

A senior numbers cruncher at the firm was recently overheard at an industry gathering admitting that the investment mood is, shall we say, subdued.

When every other Senate livestream hearing features a contractor’s daughter posing in front of a Porsche allegedly purchased with flood-control money, the “for sale” sign on a P25-million unit in a prestige tower starts feeling less like an invitation and more like a deposition exhibit.

Here’s the dirty little secret the developers are not putting in their investor decks.