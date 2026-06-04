Money machine falling silent

It was the envy of every property analyst on the street. Quarter after quarter, this blue-chip developer, the one whose name is practically synonymous with the country’s skyline, turned dirt into dividends and townships into treasure. Land in, cash out. Rinse, repeat, retire rich.

Not anymore. Not quite.

Word reaching Nosy Tarsee from the balance sheets of a certain premier developer of a colonial-era pedigree is that the money machine has hit a peculiar snag: it is running beautifully, except in reverse.