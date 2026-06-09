Rainy season Is real estate’s ultimate lie detector

The flood‑control scandal that affects your home

The timing is especially relevant. In 2026, the Philippines is facing a high-profile flood control controversy, with investigations examining alleged irregularities in projects intended to reduce flooding. The concerns have raised questions about whether some drainage and flood mitigation works were delayed, scaled back, or poorly executed, potentially leaving certain communities vulnerable for longer.

For homebuyers and property owners, the implications go beyond politics. Areas with persistent flooding may face higher maintenance costs, increased insurance premiums, and longer resale periods. The lifestyle impact is just as significant.

A neighborhood’s flood resilience can affect everything from daily commutes and accessibility to how often residents must deal with water intrusion, traffic disruptions, and weather-related inconveniences.