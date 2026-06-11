BTS concert hype fuels wave of ticket fraud

He said CCID checks found syndicates and scammers actively using social media to advertise their ploy, particularly for highly sought-after categories such as VIP, soundcheck, and priority access passes.

"Among the tactics were selling fake tickets before the start of official sales or pre-sales. The scammers claim to have insider access or special quotas, using fake screenshots as proof of bookings.

"They will instruct the victims to make immediate payments through bank transfers, DuitNow or QR codes to 'secure' their reservations.

"Not only will the buyers not receive the promised tickets, the suspects also become uncontactable," said Rusdi.

He advised the public to buy tickets only through official channels announced by organisers or authorised ticketing agents.

He also reminded buyers to verify bank accounts and phone numbers using the Semak Mule portal before making any transactions.

Meanwhile, Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Hoo Chang Hook said 28 reports of BTS ticket scams have been lodged in the district since April, with losses amounting to RM38,500.

Many victims were deceived through social media accounts offering supposedly cheaper tickets or claiming access to sold-out seats.

Those who believe they have been scammed are advised to contact the National Scam Response Centre via the 997 hotline and file a police report.

The BTS World Tour 'Arirang' Kuala Lumpur concerts is scheduled for Dec 12–13.

The seven-member South Korean group has previously sold out major venues such as London’s Wembley Stadium and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Prominent Scams to Avoid