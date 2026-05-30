BTS world tour Experience packages unveiled

Similar to the successful partnership for the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Singapore, the experience platform has curated exciting packages for fans to enjoy alongside the concert.

Pairing concert tickets with curated Singapore experiences, the experience packages invite fans to explore the city before and after the concerts. Three bundles spanning attractions and hotel stays will be available on Klook on 5 June, 12 p.m.

Fans can choose from an array of Singapore’s top attractions, like Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s Bird Paradise and Night Safari, Resorts World Sentosa’s Universal Studios Singapore and Singapore Oceanarium, as well as a bundle featuring Adventure Cove Waterpark paired with a stay at Hotel Michael.

The launch follows the mobile travel app’s partnership with the STB and HYBE to welcome BTS to Singapore across four nights on 17, 19, 20 and 22 December, marking the group’s longest run in Asia outside of Korea and Japan.