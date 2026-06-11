BIR files P1-B tax case vs. Guo

The investigation stemmed from Guo’s testimony during a Senate hearing on 22 May 2024 regarding a raid on a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) compound in Bamban.

During the hearing, Guo admitted owning several properties, vehicles and interests in various corporations.

According to the BIR, records showed that Guo failed to file annual income tax returns from 2019 to 2023 despite engaging in substantial expenditures and financial transactions during the same period.

“BIR records likewise showed that Guo failed to file annual income tax returns for five consecutive years despite substantial documented expenditures, acquisitions, and financial transactions during the same period,” the agency said.

Using the expenditure method to reconstruct income, the BIR said it assessed available documents and found the records submitted insufficient to justify the scale of the expenditures and transactions identified during the investigation.

The bureau concluded that Guo had undeclared income and failed to pay the corresponding taxes, resulting in an estimated income tax deficiency exceeding P1.008 billion, inclusive of surcharges and interest.

The complaint accuses Guo of violating Sections 254 and 255 of the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997, as amended, which penalize attempts to evade or defeat tax and the failure to file tax returns and pay taxes.

Guo has been detained at the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City since December 2025 following her conviction for qualified human trafficking.