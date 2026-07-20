PHILEXPORT President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis Jr. underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and the private sector, saying the challenges faced by exporters require a shared approach.

Mendoza said the Bureau crafted its reforms after consulting taxpayers and industry stakeholders.

"Before introducing reforms, we listened to the people expected to comply with them. Better policies are developed with the people who will implement and comply with them," he said.

Among the reforms presented were the updated eBIRForms package, including BIR Form No. 1701-MS for micro and small individual taxpayers; the Digital TIN integrated into the eGovPH platform; QR-enabled Certificates of Registration and Registration Seal Badges; the phased rollout of the Taxpayer Portal; integration into the National Single Window through the Electronic Authority to Release Imported Goods (eATRIG); the Ease of Closing Business initiative; and the One-Time Tax Abatement Program for qualified micro taxpayers.

Mendoza also outlined measures to make tax administration more predictable, including audit reforms, clearer regulatory guidance on emerging tax issues, and continued engagement with business groups through the BIR Partnership with the Multi-Sectoral Group and the Connect, Hear, and Align with Taxpayer Groups (C.H.A.T.) initiative.

"How do we build a business-friendly tax environment? We do so by putting taxpayers at the center of tax administration, providing predictable regulations, and making compliance more efficient," Mendoza said.

The PHILEXPORT meeting also featured presentations from Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno on customs modernization and trade facilitation reforms, and Small Business Corporation Vice President Wally Don G. Calderon on financing opportunities for exporters and micro, small and medium enterprises.